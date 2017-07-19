It’s National Hot Dog Day! Find Freebies and Deals!

Today is National Hot Dog Day! July 19, 2017 11:47 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Free deals, National Hot Dog Day

Today Americans are celebrating National Hot Dog Day!  Everybody loves hot dogs especially in the summertime.  It’s usually the one food choice families can agree on!  According to The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council Americans will eat around  7 BILLION hot dogs between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.  WOW!

There are some deals around town if you wanna grab a tasty dog today!

Sonic Drive-In: All-American Hot Dogs and Chili Cheese Coneys are $1 all day at participating locations.

Burger King: Hot dogs are 79 cents each through July 31 at participating locations.

Circle K: Hot dogs are on sale for $1 through July 23 for National Hot Dog Week at participating southeast locations.

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers: Grab the coupon on their Flying J facebook page and get a free hot dog or roller grill menu item of your choice now through 26 at participating locations. No purchase is required and limit one coupon per person per day.

Here’s a fun fact. The Motor City ranks 8th in top hot dog consuming cities.  And surprisingly Los Angeles is in No. 1 spot! Must be all those Dodger Dogs!

July 19 also is National Daiquiri Day so grab a tasty drink and a tasty dog and enjoy!

