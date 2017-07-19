Frozen Meat Mysteriously Ends Up On Family’s Roof

July 19, 2017 11:05 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

Beware of falling meat in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The Adair family was awakened by the sound of a thud on their roof. After investigating, dadTravis Adair discovered a total of 15-pounds of frozen Italian sausage had fallen on their house.

The packages were placed in bags marked William Land Service, a land-clearing company in Alabama. Travis’ son Austin decided to contact the company and try and figure out what happened. So far, no luck. Austin says, “I called them and the guy had no idea what I was talking about and probably thought I was crazy.”

Austin sent along pictures, but he hasn’t gotten a response. For now, the frozen meat remains a mystery.

Source: Local 10

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live