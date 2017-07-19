Frozen Meat Mysteriously Ends Up On Family’s Roof

Beware of falling meat in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The Adair family was awakened by the sound of a thud on their roof. After investigating, dadTravis Adair discovered a total of 15-pounds of frozen Italian sausage had fallen on their house.

The packages were placed in bags marked William Land Service, a land-clearing company in Alabama. Travis’ son Austin decided to contact the company and try and figure out what happened. So far, no luck. Austin says, “I called them and the guy had no idea what I was talking about and probably thought I was crazy.”

Austin sent along pictures, but he hasn’t gotten a response. For now, the frozen meat remains a mystery.

