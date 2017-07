Chris Stapleton took over New York’s Rockefeller Plaza yesterday as part of “Today’s” Citi Concert Series and, as usual, blew everyone away.

Chris performed songs from his current album “From A Room: Volume 1,” including “Broken Halos,” and “Second One To Know,” along with his “Traveller” hit “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Chris also talked to the “Today” hosts about going from being a successful songwriter to a successful performer and he admits it’s a “weird thing,” but adds that it’s “a real treat.”