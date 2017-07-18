Miranda Lambert Surprises Crowd During Chris Stapleton

July 18, 2017 6:25 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Chris Stapleton fans got quite a treat over the weekend. The singer’s “All American Road Show” hit Buffalo, New York, and it included a surprise appearance by Miranda Lambert, who joined Chris for his hit “Fire Away.”

As for why Miranda was in Buffalo for the show, well, her boyfriend Anderson East just happens to be one of Chris’ openers, and he was about to celebrate his 30th birthday (it was yesterday). She actually joined Anderson on stage as well, singing “Happy Birthday” to him along with fans in the crowd.

Source: Rolling Stone

