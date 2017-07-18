Luke Bryan Makes Dream Come True For Sick Fan

Luke Bryan made a dream came true for nine-year-old fan Addi Keegan, who is battling a brain tumor.

Addi is such a fan of Luke’s she says she loves him “9,999 hearts and stars,” and the non-profit A Special Wish Cleveland had hoped to give her the chance to see him in concert, although they weren’t sure it would happen because of her illness.

Well, that chance did indeed happen this weekend at Luke’s concert at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Addi got escorted to the concert in a limo, and then got a chance to meet with Luke backstage.

But that’s not all. Addi’s favorite song is Luke’s “Play it Again,” which she calls “magic,” so when Luke played it in concert he dedicated it to her.

Source: Sounds Like Nashville