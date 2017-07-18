Ed Sheeran’s Guest Cameo On Game Of Thrones Was Roasted On Twitter

July 18, 2017 7:50 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Ouch! British pop star Ed Sheeran popped up on Game of Thrones for the season 7 premiere Sunday night (which had a staggering 16 million people watching) and not everyone was pleased.

Sheeran was cast as part of a small band of Lannister soldiers running into Arya (Maisie Williams) on her way to King’s Landing. Fittingly, Arya hears him before she sees him singing: “Hands of gold are always cold, but a woman’s hands are warm.”

  • When Arya told him she didn’t recognize the song he was singing, Sheeran turned to the camera and said “It’s a new one.”
  • Other musicians have appeared on GOT before, including Will Champion from ColdplaySigur Ros and Mastodon, but none garnered the attention that Sheeran’s cameo did, much of which was negative.
  • One eye-rolling fan tweeted, “I’ve believed in dragons, fire gods, & corpse armies but Ed Sheeran turning to camera to say ‘it’s a new one’ was a bit much” while another fumed, “I’m forced to listen to ed sheeran songs 67 times a day bc it’s the only sh– on the radio & now my #Gameofthrones isn’t even a safe place.”
  • But not everyone was unimpressed. One fan tweeted: “Ed Sheeran already a top 5 GoT character.”
  • One thing is clear: everyone has an (unequivocal) opinion.

