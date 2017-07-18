Ed Sheeran’s Guest Cameo On Game Of Thrones Was Roasted On Twitter

Ouch! British pop star Ed Sheeran popped up on Game of Thrones for the season 7 premiere Sunday night (which had a staggering 16 million people watching) and not everyone was pleased.

Sheeran was cast as part of a small band of Lannister soldiers running into Arya (Maisie Williams) on her way to King’s Landing. Fittingly, Arya hears him before she sees him singing: “Hands of gold are always cold, but a woman’s hands are warm.”

When Arya told him she didn’t recognize the song he was singing, Sheeran turned to the camera and said “It’s a new one.”

Other musicians have appeared on GOT before, including Will Champion from Coldplay , Sigur Ros and Mastodon , but none garnered the attention that Sheeran’s cameo did, much of which was negative.

from , and , but none garnered the attention that Sheeran’s cameo did, much of which was negative. One eye-rolling fan tweeted, “I’ve believed in dragons, fire gods, & corpse armies but Ed Sheeran turning to camera to say ‘it’s a new one’ was a bit much” while another fumed, “I’m forced to listen to ed sheeran songs 67 times a day bc it’s the only sh– on the radio & now my #Gameofthrones isn’t even a safe place.”

But not everyone was unimpressed. One fan tweeted: “Ed Sheeran already a top 5 GoT character.”

One thing is clear: everyone has an (unequivocal) opinion.

I've believed in dragons, fire gods, & corpse armies but Ed Sheeran turning to camera to say "it's a new one" was a bit much. #GameOfThrones — mah ree nah (@marinarachael) July 17, 2017

CALLING IT NOW NEXT WEEK ON GAME OF THRONES MIGOS ARE GONNA PULL UP AND KILL ED SHEERAN pic.twitter.com/2OFFrD0Dwv — LOUDPVCK (@LOUDPVCK) July 17, 2017

Arya : It's a pretty song. I've never heard it before. Ed Sheeran : It's a new one. Buy it on itunes 😂😂😂#GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/FhYKQQcwh1 — gehack (@MuhdAkmalx) July 18, 2017

Me watching Game Of Thrones and Ed Sheeran appears… pic.twitter.com/y20KdnoXJG — Adam (@AdamMartin_96) July 17, 2017

Only way to justify Ed Sheeran's #GameOfThrones cameo is for him to greet Bran with: "When your legs don't work like they used to before…" — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) July 17, 2017