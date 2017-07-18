Daniel Radcliffe: From “Harry Potter” To Hero

July 18, 2017 7:16 AM By Rachael Hunter

Daniel Radcliffe has been called “Harry Potter” for a big portion of his life. But now he’s being called “hero” after rushing to the aid of a tourist in London.

According to the Metropolitan police, an unidentified victim was walking in the road when two people riding a moped snatched his Louis Vuitton bag before riding off. In the process, he got cut in the face. Daniel was among a group of passersby helping the man in the aftermath. Radcliffe’s rep confirmed that he was at the scene that evening, but couldn’t comment further because, “It’s a police matter.”

David Videcette, a former police officer who was on the scene, called the situation “surreal” to see the Daniel helping the man. David said, “He was a really nice bloke. A lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help.” At this point, London police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

Source: Page Six

