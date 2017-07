Cystic Fibrosis Celebrity Softball Game this Sunday! Details in ‘Hometown Rundown’

By: Roxanne Steele

WYCD is excited to bring you a new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.” There is always SO much going on in our communities so this is a place to share your charity events. Whatever is going on in your “hometown” let us know. Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events coming up that YOU can support.

Strike Out Cancer Bowling Fundraiser on Sat. July 22nd 7p at Bowl One Lanes in Troy 1639 E. 14 Mile. Come join in the fun and help the fight against cancer. For more or to register contact David Boldiszar at dbold0505@gmail.com

Cystic Fibrosis Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday July 23rd Come watch and support Law Enforcement verses the media in this charity game. Come cheer on Charlie Langton, Lauren Barthold, Jason Scott, Tom Milliken, Jeff Riger, Vickie Thomas, Dan Leach and more from CBS Radio! For more info and to donate click HERE and visit The Bonnell Foundation Facebook page to learn more about living with CF.

Collin Rose Memorial Golf Outing + Banquet Dinner on July 24th at 6pm at Lochmoor Golf Club 1018 Sunningdale Dr. Grosse Pointe Woods. Dinner tickets just $40.00! Come enjoy a silent auction, raffles and dinner while supporting this great cause with the Wayne State Police Officers Association. Hole Sponsorships are available for $250.00 email RoseGoldOuting@gmail.com or visit their facebook page!

Kroger also supports the Ted Lindsay Foundation Look for the Autism $1 puzzle piece that can be purchased at all Kroger registers. All funds go to the Ted Lindsay foundation to help research autism and build awareness about children with autism. Donate til the end of July.

Muckfest MS Detroit August 5th at Willow Metropark in New Boston . Join WYCD and Team Catch MS Outside and help raise money for fighting multiple sclerosis for the MS Society. For more info or to donate click HERE!

Autism Speaks Walk of Michigan Come join their kick off event on Aug. 12th at the Emagine Theater in Novi 10a-1p. It will be an Autism friendly day at the movies! Come learn about the walk and support one another. For more info on the kick off event click HERE!

Run to Set Her Free! Help End Human Trafficking with Woodside Bible Church in Troy. This 5K color run/walk is Sat, Sept. 9th at 9am Stoney Creek Metro Park 4300 Main Park Drive, Shelby Twp, Proceeds from the race will support victims of human trafficking on their journey to freedom by placing them in a 2-year rehabilitation program through the organization, Hope Against Trafficking. For more click HERE!

Autism Speaks Walk of Michigan on Sept. 16th at Kensington Metro Park at 9am. Visit their Facebook page and learn how you can get involved! To join a team, start a team or learn more visit their website http://www.autismspeaks.org or click HERE!

Harry Potter themed bar crawl called “Expecto Hangover” on Sept. 16th 1p-6p in Royal Oak hosted by Detroit Crawls. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For more info click HERE!

Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Random Acts of Ice Cream now through Sept. 30th nominate someone special who’s doing great things and they have a chance to win a sweet treat from Hudsonville Ice Cream! Visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/random-acts and nominate someone deserving today! Winners chosen randomly.