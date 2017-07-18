Brantley Gilbert Stoked To Have NASCAR Race Named After Him

July 18, 2017 6:04 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

The Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 takes place Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Brantley just can’t believe he has a NASCAR race named after him. “I’d have been happy with tickets,” Brantley jokes, crediting Big Machine Label exec Scott Borchetta for making it happen.

“He put some ideas together and said he was gonna work on some stuff,” Brantley says. “I figured we’d may be able to play a song or attend a race like we have in the past and he came back with this and I was just blown away.”

Source: Brantley Gilbert

