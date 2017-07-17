Woman Smashes 100-Meter Dash Record At 101-Years-Old

Don’t let her age fool you. Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins is 101, but she just became the oldest female athlete to ever compete in the USA Track and Field Outdoors Masters Championships. And she even broke the world record for women her age in the 100-meter dash with her time of 40.12 seconds.

And get this – that isn’t even her personal best. She ran it in 39.62 seconds earlier this month at the National Senior Games. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident didn’t even start running until last year, and she’s also an avid bicyclist.

Hawkins likes impressing her four children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild with her running skills. She says, “Having a momma that can do this pleases them, and it pleases me to please them.”

