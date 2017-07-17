Thomas Rhett And Family Happy As Can Be In New Maternity Photos

Thomas Rhett, his very pregnant wife Lauren and daughter Willa are featured in a new maternity shoot and there’s no doubt this family is as happy as can be. The beautiful photos were taken by photographer Julie Paisley, but even though the pictures look great, things didn’t exactly go smoothly.

“We have had so much rain in Nashville lately and we had to reschedule this session three times,” Paisley wrote on her blog. “I was worried the baby was going to join us before we had the chance to do maternity pictures.”

In the photos, Thomas is wearing jeans and a gray T-shirt, while Lauren is glowing in a white flowing sundress, and little Willa is absolutely adorable in a white dress of her own. In one picture the little girl is even seen rubbing her mom’s growing belly. Check out the photos here.

ONE MORE THING! Thomas expects that since he’ll have two kids next summer, he’ll have to bring a lot of stuff with him on the road to keep them entertained. He’s thinking he’ll have to add things like a pool or some sort of “blow up contraption.”

Source: People