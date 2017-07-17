Charlie Daniels Talks Playing Faster Horses & New Memoir [Audio]

By: Roxanne Steele

The country legend, Charlie Daniels called WYCD to talk about his new memoir, Never Look At The Empty Seats, and upcoming show at Faster Horses! At 80 years- old, the Devil Went Down to Georgia singer isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Take a listen!

Get ready to see the Charlie Daniels Band at Faster Horses on Sat. July 22nd. Daniels hits the main stage at 5p right before Dan + Shay! Charlie Daniels new memoir comes out on Oct. 24th and I personally can’t wait to read it!

So are you excited to see Charlie Daniels at Faster Horses?! Be sure to look for WYCD at Faster Horses and stop by and say hi! You might walk away with meet and greet passes to meet one of your favorites!