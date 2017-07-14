LIST* Real Tourist Complaints That Boggle The Mind

It’s no secret that you can’t always please everyone, and thanks to the Internet, a lot of folks will share their complaints about either a restaurant, or a hotel, or, well, just about anything. Now it’s true some complaints are justified, but then there are those that are just so outrageous you can’t believe someone is actually being serious.

Well, a new report by British travel site MyOffers reveals some of the most bizarre, and just plain dumb, complaints travelers have made regarding their vacations, and there’s no doubt you’ll be left shaking your head.

Bizarre complaints include:

“It took us nine hours to fly from Jamaica to England, it only took the Americans three hours to get home.”

“When I exchanged my money on my way back from Canada I lost money. My money should be worth the same as everyone else’s.”

“The animals in the zoo looked very sad and it made our children cry. Can’t they train them to smile?”

“Topless sunbathing on the beach should be banned. My holiday was ruined as my husband spent all day looking at other women.”

“No one told us there’d be fish in the sea. My children were startled.”

“I was bitten by a mosquito. No one said they could bite.”

“There was no sign telling you that you shouldn’t get on the hot air balloon ride if you’re afraid of heights.”

“The street signs weren’t in English. I don’t understand how anyone can get around.”

“I compared the size of our one-bedroom apartment to our friends’ three-bedroom and ours was significantly smaller.”

“A woman threatened to call police after claiming she’d been locked in by staff. When in fact she had mistaken the ‘do not disturb’ sign on the back of the door as a warning to remain in the room.”

“A woman on a Celebrity Cruise asked for a refund because she didn’t see any celebrities on board and said the company was guilty of ‘false advertising’ due to the lack of stars.”

Source: The Daily Mail