“Game Of Thrones” Sparks Major Travel Interest

There’s no doubt “Game of Thrones” fans are excitedly awaiting the season seven premiere on Sunday. GOT fans are so dedicated that just watching the show isn’t enough for them. In fact, according to a new report, addicts want to live the “GOT” experince so it’s sparked an increase in travel to areas where the HBO drama is filmed.

According to Expedia, travel-related searches for destinations like Iceland, Spain, Croatia and Northern Ireland have increased tremendously. Iceland, which is the landscape for “Beyond The Wall,” has the most interest from GOT travelers, with searches up over 284% since 2014 when the show took off worldwide. And the number continues to rise, with interest up 30% since last year.

As for other locations:

Split in Croatia is up 120%, which gives fans the chance to see the city’s Diocletian’s Palace, the site of the Daenerys Targaryen throne room. Sibenik, which subs for the city of Braavos, has seen a 60% search increase.

Seville in Spain, which is used for scenes set in Dorne, has seen search increases up 145%.

Belfast, Ireland, which has been featured in almost all seven seasons of the show, has seen search increases up 120%.

