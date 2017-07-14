A Man’s Hate For His Neighbor Is Immortalized On Google Earth

July 14, 2017 7:38 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

Not getting along with your neighbor is nothing new, but one man in Sequim, Washington took his feud to at the next level.

When Cindy and Blaine Zechenelly constructed a large garage apartment and painted the whole property purple back in 2009, neighbors began protesting. Brian Juel decided the best way to get his point across was to mow the words “A HOLE” in to his lawn with an arrow pointing to the Zechenelly’s house. Now, that image can been seen on Google Earth.

It’s unclear when exactly the image was taken, as Google Earth photos can be years old, but Cindy is aware the photo is going viral. She won’t comment any further, adding “I’d just as soon let it die.”

Source: New York Daily News

