Kid Rock Claims He’s Running For Senate

July 13, 2017 6:04 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

It looks like Kid Rock may be the latest celebrity to run for office. Rock just launched a new website promoting his run for Senator in Michigan.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… http://kidrockforsenate.com,” he tweeted. “The answer is an absolute YES.”

On his website, Kid is proposing slogans for his campaign like, “I’ll Rock the Party,” “In Rock We Trust,” “Pimp of the Nation,” “Born Free,” “Party to the People,” “Welcome to the Party,” “You Never Met a Politician Quite Like Me,” and “Get in the Senate and Try to Help Someone.”

And while he may insist that his campaign is real, so far Kid hasn’t filed any paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run for office.

