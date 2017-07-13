It’s National French Fries Day, Here’s Where You Can Score Freebies/Deals

July 13, 2017 8:38 AM By Steve Grunwald

Happy National French Fries Day! We didn’t invent them, that credit goes to Belgium, but fries are definitely an all-American favorite. And to celebrate this food holiday, here’s where you can get a deal on French fries today:

  • Arby’s: Buy a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich, get free small fries and a drink, no coupon needed.
  • BurgerFi: Purchase any burger or hot dog today and get a free regular order of fries.
  • Burger King: Get two cheeseburgers, a small drink and a small order of fries for $3.49.
  • Dairy Queen: At select locations, you can buy small fries for $1 all day on July 13.
  • McDonald’s: Get a free order of medium fries with any app-based purchase every Friday through Sept. 7th.
  • Pizza Hut: Get 24 WingStreet wings with sauces plus two orders of waffle fries for $19.99 with coupon code YWM.
  • Steak ‘n Shake: Buy $25 worth of gift cards, get a free double steakburger with cheese, a regular soft drink and, what else, an order of fries.
  • Wingstop: Get a free order of fries — and a gift on your birthday — when you sign up for The Club through Wingstop.
  • Wing Zone: Use coupon code 1465 to get 15 wings with ranch, celery and, don’t forget the fries, all for $11.99.

Source: Go Banking Rates

