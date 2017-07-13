It’s National French Fries Day, Here’s Where You Can Score Freebies/Deals

Happy National French Fries Day! We didn’t invent them, that credit goes to Belgium, but fries are definitely an all-American favorite. And to celebrate this food holiday, here’s where you can get a deal on French fries today:

Arby’s : Buy a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich, get free small fries and a drink, no coupon needed.

Source: Go Banking Rates