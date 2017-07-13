Fans Upset that Disney Chose Black Actors to Play Frozen On Broadway

Disney’s beloved story Frozen has some fans upset over the casting of Frozen on Broadway. MTO is reporting that people are “upset” over the casting. News hit yesterday that producers of Disney’s new Frozen On Broadway – revealed the cast which features African American actors. That’s when angry comments surfaced online.

Apparently producers did a blind casting and picked actors based on talent. Here’s a list of actors being reported. The African Americans actors are in bold. Seems like a good mix of all.

Wicked alum Alyssa Fox is the standby for Elsa, while Aisha Jackson will standby for the role of Anna.

The newly announced principals join Caissie Levy as Elsa, Patti Murin as Anna, Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans, and Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton. See the full cast list HERE!

In my opinion I don’t think most people, especially kids, even care. They love the characters and the music. The Broadway version is different from the movie so why not mix it up! What do you think of these casting choices for Frozen on Broadway?