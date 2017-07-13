Does Brantley Gilbert Have A Baby Name Already Picked Out?

Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber are expecting their first child soon. As previously reported, it’s a boy! But what will the baby be named? Brantley says this is a touchy subject in his house. “It’s a hot topic in our house. I’m kind of stepping around that one gently right now.”

While they wait for the baby to arrive, Brantley is on the road for “The Devil Don’t Stop Tour” with special guests Luke Combs and Tyler Farr. When Brantley is on tour you can usually find him on his bus when he’s not on stage, and even though he likes to keep to his bus, that doesn’t mean he isn’t accessible. Brantley says he always makes sure his opening acts know he has an “open door policy out there on the road.”

He says that if something serious is going on on the bus he’ll maybe tell someone he needs a few minutes, but for the most part he’s like, “Come on and hang out. It’ll be fun.”

Join us at DTE Energy Music Theater on August 13th for the big show with Brantley!