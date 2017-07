(WWJ) Who loves summertime, boats and country music? We do! We do!

Then check this out: The first ever Bash on the Bay Country Music Fest featuring Toby Keith is scheduled for Aug. 31 on Put-In-Bay in Ohio. Gates open at 3 p.m.

Also performing are Locash and Waterloo Revival, among other bands.

Tickets start at $39. Get details on the show HERE.

To get there, hop on the Jet Express in Port Clinton, hop on the Miller Ferry or bring your own boat. Reserve dock space early, they’re sure to go fast.