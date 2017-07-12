Weird News — Kid’s “Ransom” Note Causes Brief Panic

For one kid, his parent’s rules made him feel like he was being held hostage, so he decided to try and get help. Well, sort of.

A passerby in Munich discovered a paper plane with a note written by someone claiming to be held hostage at a specific address. They alerted police who went to check out the situation.

When officers arrived, they discovered the note was years old and written by a then nine-year-old who was upset at his parents for telling him he couldn’t go to the playground after 8pm. No SWAT team was called in and no charges were filed.