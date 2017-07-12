Weird News — Kid’s “Ransom” Note Causes Brief Panic

July 12, 2017 7:41 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

For one kid, his parent’s rules made him feel like he was being held hostage, so he decided to try and get help. Well, sort of.

A passerby in Munich discovered a paper plane with a note written by someone claiming to be held hostage at a specific address. They alerted police who went to check out the situation.

When officers arrived, they discovered the note was years old and written by a then nine-year-old who was upset at his parents for telling him he couldn’t go to the playground after 8pm. No SWAT team was called in and no charges were filed.

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live