Takata Expands Defective Air Bag Recall

July 12, 2017 8:02 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Takata is expanding the recall for defective air bags. This time, the company is adding two-point-seven-million cars to their growing list of vehicles with potentially dangerous air bag inflators.

The latest recall affects airbags in Ford, Nissan and Mazda vehicles built from 2005 through 2012. The inflators are a new type that was previously thought to be safe. At least 17 deaths worldwide and more than 180 injuries have been linked to faulty inflators that can explode with too much force.

New details just released by Honda reveal that a man died from an exploding air bag inflator last summer, but not because of a crash. The victim was working inside a 2001 Honda Accord using a hammer when the air bag inflator ruptured. The company said it only recently found out about the man’s death. It’s unclear why the airbags were deployed in that case.

Source: Reuters

