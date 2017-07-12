Loretta Lynn Delays Album Release, Focuses on Recovery

By Abby Hassler

Loretta Lynn is continuing to recover from the stroke she suffered in May, which left her hospitalized. Since this time, she has postponed the released of her upcoming album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, and canceled her remaining 2017 tour dates.

“My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I can get back to putting all of me into what I love, sharing my music with all of you,” Lynn told Rolling Stone. “I now want to wait to release [Wouldn’t It Be Great] next year because this record is so special for me. It deserves me at my best and I can’t wait to share it. I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me. I am getting stronger every day and can’t wait to get back out there with all of you. I’m just letting everybody know that Willie ain’t dead yet and neither am I, and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!”

The record was scheduled for release Aug. 18, but will be pushed to 2018.