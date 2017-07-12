Justin Moore Shares Photos Of His “South Man”

July 12, 2017 7:51 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Justin Moore certainly seems to be loving fatherhood the fourth time around. As we previously told you, Justin and his wife Kate recently welcomed their fourth child and first boy, Thomas South Moore, and he’s been showing off adorable shots of little South on Instagram.

The latest photo is of the little tot in some adorable blue pajamas with the caption, “South Man,” although Justin previously shared photos of little South resting on his daddy’s chest, and sitting in his car seat next to his three big sisters.

