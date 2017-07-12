Jessica Biel Shares the Secrets to her Happy Marriage with Justin Timberlake!

One of my favorite Hollywood couples, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been together for 10 years! The low key famous couple is happier than ever which is so refreshing to hear. Jessica talked to Marie Claire magazine about her secrets to their happy marriage!

“We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things. Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish,” says Jessica, who married the Grammy winner in 2012. “I understand that about my peers—about being focused and driven—and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!”

Next up Biel is stars in The Sinner, premiering Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. on USA. The dark TV project is based on the best-selling German novel by Petra Hammesfahr. The actress plays Cora, a middle-class mom who fatally stabs a stranger at a family outing on the beach. “It’s dark,” Biel says. “And it gets weird really fast.” Far cry from her 7th Heaven days…

Justin Timberlake recently shared these photos of his loves!

These 2 angels… The greatest gift I've ever known. And, the reason I won't EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying! #Howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

The 35 year – old actress is very much a hands on mom to Silas.

“You think you’re a selfless person, and then you realize you’re not. These little people come around, and they require so much, and your schedule is really not your own, nor is it important anymore, and it’s very clear that it’s your life now revolving around this dude.” She added: “I’m not that person who feels like, ‘Oh, my whole life changes for my kid,’ but it does.”

Let’s celebrate this happy marriage with this amazing performance! Here’s hoping JT records a country album one day!