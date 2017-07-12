Free Iced Tea At Starbucks Friday

Hey Starbucks fans, this Friday they’re giving away something for free. Friday, that’s July 14th, the chain is handing out free iced tea between 1pm and 2pm. So that’s only one hour to get your hand on this Friday afternoon freebie.

That means you have to hustle to take advantage of this deal, but the flavors might inspire you to shake it on down to Starbucks in a hurry. Here are the iced teas they’re offering:

Shaken Iced Pineapple Black Tea Infusion

Shaken Iced Strawberry Green Tea Infusion

Shaken Iced Peach Citrus Tea Infusion

If for some reason you can’t make it to your local Starbucks during that one hour window Friday afternoon, these new flavors will be sticking around. So you can still try one later, you’ll just have to pay for it.