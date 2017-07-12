Boss Has Surprising Response To Employee Taking ‘Mental Health Day’

When Madalyn Parker needed to take a few days off from her job as a web developer in Ann Arbor, Michigan for her mental health, she got such an incredible response from the CEO of her company, she tweeted about it. And her tweet has since gone viral because everyone else loves her boss’ reaction, too.

After sharing with her team that she was taking a few days off to focus on her mental health so she could return “refreshed and back to 100%,” Parker’s CEO, Ben Congleton emailed her to thank her for the reminder of the importance of using sick days for mental health days.

“You are an example to us all, and help cut through the stigma so we can all bring our whole selves to work,” Congleton wrote to Parker. And since then, he’s written a post on Medium called “It’s 2017 and Mental Health is still an issue in the workplace,” further supporting the idea of taking the time you need to be “at peak mental performance.” What a wonderful boss to have!

When the CEO responds to your out of the office email about taking sick leave for mental health and reaffirms your decision. 💯 pic.twitter.com/6BvJVCJJFq — madalyn (@madalynrose) June 30, 2017

Source: Mashable