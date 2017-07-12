Animated Michael Jackson Halloween Special In The Works

July 12, 2017 8:21 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Michael Jackson is being resurrected for Halloween. Well, not really – but his image is – and it’s coming to TV. CBS has teamed with the Jackson Estate to develop an hour-long animated special, “Michael Jackson Halloween,” which will feature tunes from the singer’s catalog.

Lucas Till, Kiersey Clemons, Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu, and Jim Parsons make up the voice cast for the special, which follows two Millennials who find themselves at a mysterious hotel on Halloween night. The show is expected to include a finale featuring an animated Jackson.

So far an exact date for the special hasn’t been announced, but it is expected “this fall.”

