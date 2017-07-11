World’s Highest Paid Country Music Stars … No. 4 Is Shocking

(WYCD) They may not film themselves for Instagram with stacks of cash and gold grills, but that doesn’t mean the stars of country music are hurting.

Forbes released today the 2017 list of The World’s Highest-Paid Country Music Stars and the 10 country cash kings earned a total of $366 million this year.

Wow, that’s a lot of cash, though it is down from $393 million last year.

Income, though, is more evenly distributed of late: in 2016, only five acts topped the $30 million mark; this year, nine did.

The King of Country, Garth Brooks (No. 1), tops the list of highest-paid country music stars with $60 million, most of it coming on the road. Kenny Chesney (No. 2) is at $42.5 million and Luke Bryan (No. 3) follows closely with $42 million. Perhaps the most surprising name on the list is Dolly Parton (No. 4, $37 million). The septuagenarian star grossed a healthy six figures per city across 63 dates during our scoring period; she also cashes in on publishing paychecks and her Dollywood theme park.

The Top 5 Country Cash Kings of 2017 are :

Garth Brooks, $60 million Kenny Chesney, $42.5 million Luke Bryan, $42 million Dolly Parton, $37 million Toby Keith, $34.5 million (tie) Florida Georgia Line, $34.5 million (tie)

For the full list, click HERE.