Woman Celebrates 110th Birthday, Family Credits Spicy Food

July 11, 2017 11:31 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

Want to live a long life? Add some spice to your diet. According to Rosemary Galvan, that’s how her mom Maria Lopez made it to her 110th birthday.

“I think they can all vouch for her. She always has a lot of chili on her food. A lot of hot pepper,” Rosemary explains. “Even when I was small, I remember having hot sauce on the hamburgers and hot dogs. So I think that’s what that is.”

Maria celebrated the impressive birthday with her family at a San Antonio, Texas restaurant. Aside from her one daughter, Maria has four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Do you think she’s on to something?

Source: News 4 San Antonio 

