Man Proposes While Getting Arrested

When most people propose, they have a romantic plan in mind. For 35-year-old Brandon Thompson, he decided to get it over with…while being arrested.

Thompson was being picked up by Muskogee police on multiple felony warrants. Before being put in the back of the cop car, Thompson asked officers is he could propose to his girlfriend. Believe it or not, she said yes. They moved his handcuffs from behind him to in front of him so he could put the ring on his beloved’s finger.

Thompson’s unnamed fianceè celebrated by bailing him out. They’ll set a date when the groom-to-be’s legal woes are settled.

