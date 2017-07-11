Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild And Kimberly Schlapman Co-Host “The Talk”

July 11, 2017 6:14 AM By Rachael Hunter

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman were special guest co-hosts on yesterday’s episode of CBS’s “The Talk.”

The gals sat in with Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood, where they talked about a whole host of topics including the hubbub over Patton Oswalt’s recent engagement. Kimberly had some strong personal feelings about people questioning him falling in love again, especially since she too lost her husband and found love again not long after his death.

Kimberly talked about connecting with an old friend only nine months after her husband’s death, who she went on to marry, and says she believes “100%” that her new husband was sent to her from heaven by her late husband. She added that she wishes Patton “the greatest love and healing,” adding, “I’m so happy for you.”

