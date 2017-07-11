Kacey Musgraves Shares Performance Of Johnny Cash Poem

July 11, 2017 6:48 AM

Johnny Cash’s son John Carter Cash is putting together the album, “Johnny Cash Forever Words: The Music,” which sets the Man in Black’s poetry to music. Well, it appears as though Kacey Musgraves just gave fans a taste of one of the songs on the record.

Kacey shared video of she and fiancé Ruston Kelly performing the tune “To June, This Morning,” at Blackberry Farm. She explains that the song is, “an actual poem Johnny Cash wrote that we put to music,” adding that it will be on the “Forver Words” album.

