Hawaii Soldier Arrested On Claims He Supported ISIS

An active duty Army soldier stationed in Hawaii is now in federal custody on suspicion of terroristic activity. FBI officials say 34-year-old Ikaika Kang was arrested by special agents at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu over the weekend. According to the criminal complaint, the decorated veteran was arrested on Saturday, shortly after he pledged his loyalty to ISIS and that he tried to provide material support.

During the course of the investigation, which apparently began after the Army tipped off the FBI to Kang’s increasing red flags last year, he allegedly told an undercover investigator that he wanted to join ISIS. “People still say it’s illegal to join them, but the way I look at it is they’re just fighting people who are committing genocide there,” he reportedly said. “I’m just going to go there … and fight these guys who are committing genocide.”

And while investigators maintain that Kang is a “lone wolf” that the timing of the arrest was important. Following Kang’s first court appearance, Honolulu FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul D. Delacourt offered, quote – “A probable cause arrest was made in the interest of public safety.”

Kang’s family is said to be in a state of shock over the accusations and arrest – and his attorney Birney Bervar sees things a little differently. “It would appear that Sgt. Kang, a decorated veteran of two deployments to the Middle East, may suffer from service-related mental health issues,” Bevar told reporters. “Which the government was aware of, but neglected to treat.”

Source: Hawaii News Now