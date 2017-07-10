Toby Keith’s Daughter Lucky To Be Alive After Horrific Accident

Toby Keith’s daughter Krystal and her family are lucky to be alive. Krystal shared on Facebook that she, husband Drew Sandubrae and their daughter, Hensley, were involved in a horrific car accident on July 4th.

Krystal, who is also a singer, shared a photo of her totaled Mercedes-Benz SUV, and explained that they were struck by a drunk driver on their way to watch fireworks. “We all survived the wreck but it’s gonna take some time to heal,” she writes. “Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight. DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.”