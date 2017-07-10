Maren Morris And Ryan Hurd Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Maren Morris. The singer revealed on social media that she and boyfriend Ryan Hurd have gotten engaged.

Maren shared the news with a simple picture of her sitting on Ryan’s lap and showing off her engagement ring with the caption “Yes.” Meanwhile while Ryan may have hinted that the proposal happened on the water over July 4th weekend. At the same time Maren shared her post, he uploaded a shot of him and Maren on a boat in the middle of a lake with the date, “7/3/17.”