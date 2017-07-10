Guide: Camping At Faster Horses, Where To Stay And How Much It Costs

(WYCD) Faster Horses is the biggest party of the summer for fans of country music, a rip-roaring good time that starts in the morning and ends, well, basically never. This year’s party kicks off July 21, 22 and 23, and boasts an epic line-up.

You want to be there — and so do 150,000 of your closest friends. Check out details of the 2017 event HERE.

But where to stay?

Camping passes are still on sale for a variety of lifestyles. You can go the glamping route and pay $1,600 for a two-person tent with memory foam mattresses, pillows, duvets, linens, tables, chairs, toiletries and lighting. That’s in the VIP section that includes electricity, showers, and air conditioned bathrooms, lounge area with games and food, and a private golf cart shuttle.

On the other end of the spectrum, you can rent a standard spot at Graves Farm for $180 for a non-electric, no-frills site with portable restrooms and access to showers. A site with electricity is $600.

For those lucky enough to own a motor home, a spot in “big rig alley” is $650. It includes access to electricity, a playground, nearby restrooms and an adjacent convenience store.

DETAILS HERE ON ALL CAMPING OPTIONS.

The Faster Horses campsites open at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 20 and close at noon Monday July 24.

A free tram service runs 11 a.m.-1 a.m. daily to and from nearby campgrounds and the festival. Faster Horses camping ambassadors are available 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Ambassadors will roam the campgrounds all weekend to assist guests, according to promoters.

Note that no pets are allowed.