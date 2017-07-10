Florida Georgia Line Plays First Stadium Show Of The Year

Florida Georgia Line rocked Boston’s Fenway Park on Friday (July 7th) night playing their first-ever headlining stadium concert to a sold-out crowd. The duo were joined by the Backstreet Boys, rapper Nelly and Chris Lane.

Tyler Hubbard told the crowd, “Four years ago, we played the House of Blues right across the street, took a tour of the stadium, and dreamed of one day playing here. Thank you Boston for making our dream come true with our very first sold out headline stadium show.”

Highlights of the show included Backstreet Boys joining FGL onstage for their latest hit, “God, Your Mama, And Me,” which ended in a surprise plaque presentation to celebrate the song’s chart-topping success on Country radio airplay charts. All of the artists on the bill reunited at the end of the show for an encore of Nelly’s “Hot In Herre,” Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” and FGL and Nelly’s diamon-certified hit “Cruise” that wrapped with a massive fireworks finale.

Two more stadium concerts are on tap for this summer’s Smooth tour, with Backstreet Boys returning for shows at Minneapolis’ Target Field on July 29th and Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 12th, the latter of which is already sold out.