Darius Rucker Drops New Song

July 10, 2017 5:57 AM By Steve Grunwald

Darius Rucker fans just got a treat. The singer debuted the new track “For The First Time,” which is expected to be featured on his next record.

“As a songwriter, sometimes the smallest idea can elicit a feeling and then you have this daunting task of trying to relay that emotion and energy into a three-minute song,” Darius says. “When we wrote ‘For The First Time,’ we each had to dig deep for that moment – for me it was ‘you say you’ve never danced to a dashboard singin’ REM under summer stars.’ After that it was all over.”

The song is the second single from Darius’ upcoming fifth album. The first, “If I Told You,” hit number one last month.

