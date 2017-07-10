Dan + Shay Massive Sing Along, Chris Lane FALLS, Shania Twain & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

All the big summer festivals are here and Dan + Shay had a massive sing along out at Summerfest!  How cool is this?!

Don’t forget Dan and Shay will be at Faster Horses with WYCD! Listen all week to win your 3 day passes.

Florida Georgia Line kicked off their stadium tour over the weekend.  Chris Lane is a part of this amazing tour with the Backstreet Boys and Nelly.  While performing Chris had a pretty big fall onstage but was very “smooth” about getting back up!  Take a look.

I would agree.  This is an EPIC picture!

 

The Most Epic Photo & Show I have ever been a part of! @flagaline @backstreetboys @derrtymo 💯💯💯

A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on

Shania Twain is back in the spotlight! He new album “Now” drops on Sept. 29th. The 51 year-old country icon is apart of the new Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit. It was there she ran into Kelsea Ballerini who was there to support her biggest influence in country music! #GirlPower

Gwen Stefani shared this adorable photo of her youngest son with boyfriend Blake Shelton!

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Over the weekend we learned this heartbreaking news about country star Cassadee Pope and All Time Low drummer Rian Dawson. Their representative confirmed “they have amicably ended their relationship, but remain friends, supportive of each others’ careers, and maintain the utmost respect for one another.”

Some happy news in country love! Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd got engaged!

"Yes." 💍

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

Love is in the air! A Thousand Horses member Graham shared that he got married!

 

Looks like our Detroit superstar Eminem is back in the studio working with Dr. Dre!

What was your favorite moment from the weekend?

