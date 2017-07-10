Dan + Shay Massive Sing Along, Chris Lane FALLS, Shania Twain & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

All the big summer festivals are here and Dan + Shay had a massive sing along out at Summerfest! How cool is this?!

SUMMERFEST. Thank you for one of the craziest headlining sets we have ever played. Love you forever. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gGQ0zshkvk — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 8, 2017

Don’t forget Dan and Shay will be at Faster Horses with WYCD! Listen all week to win your 3 day passes.

VIEW #2, because why not?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/F08dvW5A1J — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 8, 2017

Florida Georgia Line kicked off their stadium tour over the weekend. Chris Lane is a part of this amazing tour with the Backstreet Boys and Nelly. While performing Chris had a pretty big fall onstage but was very “smooth” about getting back up! Take a look.

My First Stadium Show Ever…my first fall on stage 😂😂😂 @fenwaypark @flagaline @backstreetboys @derrtymo #bsb #backstreetboys #fgl A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

I would agree. This is an EPIC picture!

The Most Epic Photo & Show I have ever been a part of! @flagaline @backstreetboys @derrtymo 💯💯💯 A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

Shania Twain is back in the spotlight! He new album “Now” drops on Sept. 29th. The 51 year-old country icon is apart of the new Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit. It was there she ran into Kelsea Ballerini who was there to support her biggest influence in country music! #GirlPower

Gwen Stefani shared this adorable photo of her youngest son with boyfriend Blake Shelton!

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Over the weekend we learned this heartbreaking news about country star Cassadee Pope and All Time Low drummer Rian Dawson. Their representative confirmed “they have amicably ended their relationship, but remain friends, supportive of each others’ careers, and maintain the utmost respect for one another.”

Cassadee Pope and Rian Dawson announce their split up https://t.co/4d7PaYyh1c pic.twitter.com/Kn2UzO6KZ3 — All Punked Up (@allpunkedup) July 10, 2017

Some happy news in country love! Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd got engaged!

"Yes." 💍 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Love is in the air! A Thousand Horses member Graham shared that he got married!

Graham tied the knot this week! Congrats Graham and Andrea, love y'all @grahamdeloachparty @ae_deloach (📷: @brandybrittonphoto) A post shared by A Thousand Horses (@athousandhorses) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Looks like our Detroit superstar Eminem is back in the studio working with Dr. Dre!

Dr. Dre's reportedly working "in the 11th hour" on a track for Eminem's next album. https://t.co/arlwDa5NNQ pic.twitter.com/KM6UXpr6XT — Complex (@Complex) July 9, 2017

