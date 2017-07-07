Toby Keith’s Daughter Krystal Involved in ‘Horrific’ Car Wreck

By Abby Hassler

Toby Keith’s daughter Krystal and her family got into a serious car crash on July 4. The singer-songwriter posted two horrifying photos of the Mercedes-Benz SUV she and her family were driving.

Related: Toby Keith Won’t Apologize for Performing at Trump’s Inauguration

In the photos, the entire front end of the car was destroyed, in what looks like a head-on impact. Despite the severity of the crash, Krystal assured her fans that everyone was alright, but emphatically urged people to never drink and drive.

“Our 4th turned pretty horrific,” she wrote in her post’s caption. “Hensley, Drew and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the 4th. A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family. We all survived the wreck but it’s gonna take some time to heal. Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight. DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.”

Check out the post below.