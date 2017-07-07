Roxanne’s Hoedown Recap! [pics & videos]

Last Friday was another amazing WYCD Hoedown and our big summer concert did not disappoint! My day began broadcasting live at noon getting you ready for the gates to open at 3:30p. We were set up by the smoothie place and they hooked a girl up!

It was a super hot day at DTE and my first interview was Kelsea Ballerini! As I was waiting for Kelsea to arrive, Trent Harmon walked in and of course I ran over to give him a big hug!!!

The first country star I got to see today! @trentharmon Thanks for playing #Hoedown2017 w/@995WYCD Always great to see you Trent! pic.twitter.com/emj71WKuGJ — Roxanne WYCD (@RoxanneSteele) July 1, 2017

Kelsea arrived and shared that she just got done working out and still looked beautiful! I love a low key, I don’t care kind of girl. She had her hair in a pony as was ready to go! I’m not sure a lot of famous singers would do the same. Check out our Facebook live interview where we fight over a fan (like I said it was hot) and I find out if Kelsea is having strippers or no strippers at the bachelorette party! She was FIRM with that answer.

After the interview we went to hug each other and then realized we were both so sweaty so we kind of stopped and decided to catch up later at her meet and greet. Unfortunately I had some stage duties with Midland and missed her M&G. Next time girl!!

I have to tell you the Hoedown artist EVERYONE was talking about and excited to see was MIDLAND! They were one of the performers on our big Nashville in the Neighborhood stage. The cowboys came in looking like a throwback group from the 70’s!

Check out Cameron and his “cool” patch on his butt! I had to take a picture!

On stage these outlaws from Texas KILLED it!

After Midland I rushed back for Brett Young’s meet and greet! The last time I saw Brett was Faster Horses which was absolutely insane! I congratulated him on all his success this past year and asked him how he’s holding up. Brett said that it’s been overwhelming and he’s just trying to take it all in day by day. During Brett’s performance I LOVED how he thanked country radio and fans! We got your back baby!

This lucky die hard fan got a treat when Brett grabbed her phone.

Next up I was scheduled to interview Seth Ennis in the Hellcat with Grunwald. That interview is still being edited and I can’t wait to see it. Seth was such a doll who wasn’t feeling good. He literally said as soon as he’s off stage he was heading to Urgent Care! Poor guy. It’s a rough life on the road. After Seth my favorite person walked in RUSSELL DICKERSON! I missed his show on the Pine Tap stage because I was busy working something else. I was so thankful I got to at least see him. Look how cool we are in our shades!

The RD party is here with @995WYCD #Hoedown2017 Still time to get here!! pic.twitter.com/QvvADr1Csh — Roxanne WYCD (@RoxanneSteele) June 30, 2017

My final interview of the day was with Kristian Bush! We decided to play a round of Cards Against Humanity with Chuck! Kristian was a good sport and all about it. We had some mic problems which was kind of funny. So give it a little and the sound kicks in!

Afterwards Kristian signed one of the chosen cards for me!

Kristian has been busy by the way producing a lot of artist like Lindsay Ell and he shared with me that he’s working with Brooke Eden! We can’t wait to here it!

So now that all my work was done it was time to catch the show on the main stage!! It was a packed crowd at DTE for when Kelsea hit the stage! She put on an incredible show singing all her hits for us and new music as well! For being such a young star, she graces the stage like Miranda Lambert does, owning it all with confidence. She truly is country music’s future big female star! Finally the moment everybody was waiting for Lady Antebellum!! I was so happy when the came out singing one of my favorite Lady A songs, Downtown! The crowd was up on their feet singing and dancing along! They were flawless!

Thank you Detroit for coming out to be apart of our 37th Hoedown! We can’t wait for next year.