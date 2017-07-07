Darius Rucker Debuts New Song ‘For the First Time’

July 7, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Darius Rucker

By Abby Hassler

Darius Rucker has debuted a new track off his upcoming album. “For the First Time” is a catchy tune about not growing complacent and living life to the fullest.

Related: Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker & More Honor Gregg Allman at CMT Awards

“Say you never drank from the bottle of some $2 wine / Run barefoot through the mud / Never had the right kiss stolen from your lips while you watch the sun come up,” Rucker sings. “Well, I know your friends are watching, and they’d probably disapprove / But give me just half a chance / Girl, I’m daring you.”

This single follows Rucker’s previously released “If I Told You.” His forthcoming record does not have a title or release date at this moment.

Check out the mew track below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live