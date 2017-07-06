The Best Deals For National Fried Chicken Day

July 6th is Fried Chicken Day! Today we honor a classic American dish. It’s delicious and easy to make! Just coat a piece of chicken in homemade batter and fry it! The result is crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside-yum!
We’ve got you covered on all the deals and discounts available to help you celebrate at your favorite restaurants.
- Bob Evans: Homestyle fried chicken tenders come with your choice of salad or soup, plus dessert for just $2 more.
- Boston Market: Print this coupon, and then head in store to get an Oven Crisp Chicken Strips Sandwich or Wrap for $5.
- Burger King: Get 10 chicken nuggets for $1.49, no coupon needed.
- Carrabba’s: You’ll get a free gift when you order Chicken Bryan, Chicken Marsala or Pollo Rosa Maria.
- Church’s Chicken: Print this coupon or use code 1730 to get a 10-piece legs and thighs combo, with four biscuits and two large sides for $12.99.
- Domino’s Pizza: Use coupon code 5851 to get a large, two-topping pizza plus 14 pieces of chicken for $19.99.
- Kentucky Fried Chicken: You don’t need a coupon to get a Chicken Share at KFC, which includes chicken tenders, chicken pieces, popcorn chicken and hot wings for $10.
- Marco’s Pizza: Use this coupon to get any chicken specialty pizza for $13.99.
- Outback Steakhouse: Get a six-ounce, center-cut sirloin or grilled chicken on the barbie for $9.99 on Walkabout Wednesdays at Outback.
- Papa Johns: Get 25% off regular menu priced orders, including Papa’s Wings and Poppers and pizzas with chicken, using the code 25OFF.
- Pizza Hut: Get a Giddy-Up BBQ Chicken or Cherry Pepper Bombshell pizza for $16 with coupon code GB16. You can also get a box of eight bone-out wings for $6 using code 2221.
- Popeyes: Popeyes offers local coupons for specials like sweet and crunchy tenders with smokin’ pepper jam sauce. Enter your zip code here to find fried chicken deals in your area.
- White Castle: Use coupon code RINGS to get a free sack of chicken rings with a purchase of $20 at participating locations.
Source: Go Banking Rates