The Best Deals For National Fried Chicken Day

July 6th is Fried Chicken Day! Today we honor a classic American dish. It’s delicious and easy to make! Just coat a piece of chicken in homemade batter and fry it! The result is crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside-yum!

We’ve got you covered on all the deals and discounts available to help you celebrate at your favorite restaurants.

Bob Evans: Homestyle fried chicken tenders come with your choice of salad or soup, plus dessert for just $2 more.

Homestyle fried chicken tenders come with your choice of salad or soup, plus dessert for just $2 more. Boston Market: Print this coupon , and then head in store to get an Oven Crisp Chicken Strips Sandwich or Wrap for $5.

, and then head in store to get an Oven Crisp Chicken Strips Sandwich or Wrap for $5. Burger King: Get 10 chicken nuggets for $1.49, no coupon needed.

Get 10 chicken nuggets for $1.49, no coupon needed. Carrabba’s: You’ll get a free gift when you order Chicken Bryan, Chicken Marsala or Pollo Rosa Maria.

You’ll get a free gift when you order Chicken Bryan, Chicken Marsala or Pollo Rosa Maria. Church’s Chicken: Print this coupon or use code 1730 to get a 10-piece legs and thighs combo, with four biscuits and two large sides for $12.99.

or use code 1730 to get a 10-piece legs and thighs combo, with four biscuits and two large sides for $12.99. Domino’s Pizza: Use coupon code 5851 to get a large, two-topping pizza plus 14 pieces of chicken for $19.99.

Use coupon code 5851 to get a large, two-topping pizza plus 14 pieces of chicken for $19.99. Kentucky Fried Chicken: You don’t need a coupon to get a Chicken Share at KFC, which includes chicken tenders, chicken pieces, popcorn chicken and hot wings for $10.

You don’t need a coupon to get a Chicken Share at KFC, which includes chicken tenders, chicken pieces, popcorn chicken and hot wings for $10. Marco’s Pizza: Use this coupon to get any chicken specialty pizza for $13.99.

to get any chicken specialty pizza for $13.99. Outback Steakhouse: Get a six-ounce, center-cut sirloin or grilled chicken on the barbie for $9.99 on Walkabout Wednesdays at Outback.

Papa Johns: Get 25% off regular menu priced orders, including Papa’s Wings and Poppers and pizzas with chicken, using the code 25OFF.

Get 25% off regular menu priced orders, including Papa’s Wings and Poppers and pizzas with chicken, using the code 25OFF. Pizza Hut: Get a Giddy-Up BBQ Chicken or Cherry Pepper Bombshell pizza for $16 with coupon code GB16. You can also get a box of eight bone-out wings for $6 using code 2221.

Get a Giddy-Up BBQ Chicken or Cherry Pepper Bombshell pizza for $16 with coupon code GB16. You can also get a box of eight bone-out wings for $6 using code 2221. Popeyes: Popeyes offers local coupons for specials like sweet and crunchy tenders with smokin’ pepper jam sauce. Enter your zip code here to find fried chicken deals in your area.

Popeyes offers local coupons for specials like sweet and crunchy tenders with smokin’ pepper jam sauce. to find fried chicken deals in your area. White Castle: Use coupon code RINGS to get a free sack of chicken rings with a purchase of $20 at participating locations.

Source: Go Banking Rates