Michigan Couple Celebrates 80th Wedding Anniversary Becoming Longest Living Couple!

July 6, 2017 7:34 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

A Michigan couple just became the longest-living married couple in the state when they celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary. Donald and Vivian Hart were married in 1937 and have three sons, four grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, as well as 15 great-great grandkids, who helped them celebrate at their assisted living facility.

The couple met at church when Vivian was new in town and Donald helped welcome her. She needed directions to her house, so he walked her the six miles there and the rest is history.

“Donald said the secret to everlasting love is make sure the relationship is honest, try to do what’s right in God’s eyes,” explains Andi Ripley, the couple’s 28-year-old great granddaughter. “They’re really funny. They have an amazing sense of humor and I think that’s one of the things that’s kept them joyous through all their years together.”

Source: Inside Edition

