Luke Bryan has a new best friend.

The singer took to social media to introduce the world to his new dog Choc. We assume that’s short for chocolate, as in Chocolate Labrador Retriever.

Check out some photos of the cute little guy below.

Meet the new pup. Choc. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:59am PDT