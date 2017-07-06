Loretta Lynn’s Iconic Tour Bus Up For Sale!

July 6, 2017 12:58 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: eBay, Loreta Lynn, Tour Bus

Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke back in May and her recovery continues.  Country fans all over the world keeping the music legend in their prayers.  Also legendary is her baby blue tour bus that’s up for sale on ebay!

Any lucky Loretta Lynn fan who’s willing to bid more than a current auction price of $29,400 for her former tour bus can own a piece of country history! The Coal Miner’s daughter’s 1977 Eagle coach is spacious 40-foot vehicle that features six bunks and one private bedroom. It still has the words “Coal Miner’s Daughter” right across the front.  The live auction ends tomorrow so act fast!  For more details on the famous tour bus click HERE!

Here’s a fun fact, the tour bus appeared in Sugarland’s first-ever music video for their song, “Baby Girl.” 

