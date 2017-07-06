Country Stars Answer Questions From Country Haters

There’s no doubt that folks who aren’t country music fans don’t quite get why so many people love it. Well, Buzzfeed sat down with some of today’s top country artists and decided to have a little fun, having them answer questions from country music haters, and the result was pretty hilarious.

The video features stars like Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Brett Eldredge, Rascal Flatts, Brett Young and more answering such hilarious questions as “is there one dirt road that every country star has to visit before writing a song,” “what does Honky Tonk Badonkadonk mean” if all songs were about “tractors, beers, boots and kicking up the hay,” and why they only sing about dogs not cats.

“You don’t think of a cat being loyal and wonderful,” Phil Vassar jokes. “Dogs are very loyal creatures.”

As the clip winds down, the stars explain to country haters why they really should listen to country music. Trace notes, “If you like lyrics about real people and real situations, maybe you should listen to it.”