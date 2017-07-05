Shania Twain Shares ‘Now’ Tracklist

July 5, 2017 4:42 PM
Shania Twain has unveiled the tracklisting for her new album Now.

The sixteen track effort will be released on September 29. It’s the country star’s first new album in fifteen years.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed
2. Home Now
3. Light of My Life
4. Poor Me
5. Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl
6. More Fun
7. I’m Alright
8. Let’s Kiss and Make Up
9. Where Do You Think You’re Going
10. Roll Me on the River
11. We Got Something They Don’t
12. Because of You
13. You Can’t Buy Love
14. Life About to Get Good
15. Soldier
16. All in All

