Shania Twain Shares ‘Now’ Tracklist

Shania Twain has unveiled the tracklisting for her new album Now.

The sixteen track effort will be released on September 29. It’s the country star’s first new album in fifteen years.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed

2. Home Now

3. Light of My Life

4. Poor Me

5. Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl

6. More Fun

7. I’m Alright

8. Let’s Kiss and Make Up

9. Where Do You Think You’re Going

10. Roll Me on the River

11. We Got Something They Don’t

12. Because of You

13. You Can’t Buy Love

14. Life About to Get Good

15. Soldier

16. All in All