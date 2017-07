Rodney Atkins had some great news to share on July 4th. The singer revealed on social media that he and wife Rose Falcon are expecting a baby.

“Happy Fourth of July! We are thrilled to announce our family is growing,” he writes. “Baby Atkins will arrive in December and we know Elijah is going to be the best big brother.”

This will be the first child for the couple, who married in November 2013. Rodney’s son Elijah is from a previous marriage.